Episode 232: Keane Mulready-Woods and the men who helped facilitate his grisly murder
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the shocking murder that made global headlines
Paul Crosby and Gerard Cruise had to listen to the tragic victim impact statement of Elizabeth Mulready, mum of murdered teen Keane Mulready-Woods, as she told a court this week how inconceivable it was that the sadistic minds of those who killed her child could have lived amongst her community.
Details of the murder and dismemberment of the 17-year-old were heard during a sentence hearing for the pair. Both 27-year-old Crosby and 49-year-old Cruise pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder which was carried out by the late Robbie Lawlor.
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the shocking murder that made global headlines, about the background of the pair in the dock and about a cycle of violence that ended in an unforgivable act of depravity.
