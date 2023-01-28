Episode 231: 'The day I witnessed the Regency Hotel murder and the gunman in drag'
Sunday World journalist Alan Sherry gives his eye-witness account of the gangland shooting
SEVEN years ago this week journalist Alan Sherry was sent on a news assignment like no other - and on an otherwise ordinary Friday, he found himself in the middle of the Regency Hotel gun attack.
Today, Alan gives Nicola Tallant and Niall Donald an eyewitness account of the infamous incident at the centre of the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.
The panel also discuss the conviction of a member of a Cornelius Price kidnap gang for conspiracy to blackmail two businessmen and the plot which links the mob boss with the murder of Robbie Lawlor.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
