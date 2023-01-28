Episode 230: April D-Day for Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch in Regency murder trial
Hutch will remain in custody as three Judges retire to consider the case against him for murder
AFTER 54 days at the Special Criminal Court the Regency murder trial came to an end with a verdict promised by April 17.
Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch will remain in custody as three Judges retire to consider the case against him for murder, while co-accused Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy were told they could remain on bail.
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald to discuss the closing statements made by defence barristers for Bonney and Murphy, who both say the State has failed to prove its cases against their clients beyond reasonable doubt.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
