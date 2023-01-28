Episode 229: Innocent or guilty? The dramatic closing arguments in the Gerry Hutch murder trial
State have concluded that The Monk was one of two fake gunmen who shot David Byrne
THE case for and against Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch closed today with the prosecution and defence addressing the court for a final time.
The State have concluded that The Monk was one of two fake gunmen who shot David Byrne, while his side say he is an innocent man and there is no evidence to prove his guilt.
Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the two arguments and the judges who now have to decide his fate.
.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
tragic death | Feud victim Eddie Hutch’s ex-wife found dead in her Dublin home
MOTLEY CREW | One-legged mechanic, bossy mum and juror jailed for trying to fix drugs kingpin’s trial
tragic loss | Woman (22) killed and two hospitalised after car crashes into a ditch in Co Mayo
Red Faced | ‘Alex Ferguson ended my Man United career in a golf club carpark’, says Paul Ince
TRAGIC TALE | Man whose remains lay undiscovered for 20 years in Cork home is laid to rest
wardrobe malfunction | Harry Styles apologises to Los Angeles audience after ripping his trousers onstage
pub attack | Longford dad-of-six Edward ‘Blondie’ Stokes jailed for ‘savage’ assault with a shillelagh
Border Bandit | Fuel smuggler Patrick Belton told to hand over house or face prison in CAB probe
tragedy | Our girl Zoe opens up about her return to Greece to give evidence about the wildfires that took her husband
FINGERED | Notorious UDA racketeer Jimmy Craig ‘set up RUC officer for murder’