Episode 229: Innocent or guilty? The dramatic closing arguments in the Gerry Hutch murder trial

State have concluded that The Monk was one of two fake gunmen who shot David Byrne

Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch is on trial accused of murder at the Regency Hotel

Nicola TallantSunday World

THE case for and against Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch closed today with the prosecution and defence addressing the court for a final time.

The State have concluded that The Monk was one of two fake gunmen who shot David Byrne, while his side say he is an innocent man and there is no evidence to prove his guilt.

Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the two arguments and the judges who now have to decide his fate.

