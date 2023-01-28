Episode 228: The final days of the Gerry Hutch murder trial

Regency trial enters the final stretch with the closing speeches to the three-judge panel at the Special Criminal Court

Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch is on trial accused of murder at the Regency Hotel

LAWYERS at the Regency trial will enter the final stretch tomorrow when the closing speeches to the three-judge panel at the Special Criminal Court get underway.

Just one of the three accused, Jason Bonney, has produced defence witnesses, whose testimony put into question the State's case that he was the driver of a black BMW jeep used on February 5, 2016.

Lawyers for the State have suggested to one alibi witness that she has lied to the court, a charge she denies. A second witness who knew Jason Bonney and his father, William, has placed the older man behind the wheel of the jeep at 2.30pm that afternoon. He has yet to be cross examined.

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the trial and what the coming days have in store.

