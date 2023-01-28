Episode 228: The final days of the Gerry Hutch murder trial
Regency trial enters the final stretch with the closing speeches to the three-judge panel at the Special Criminal Court
LAWYERS at the Regency trial will enter the final stretch tomorrow when the closing speeches to the three-judge panel at the Special Criminal Court get underway.
Just one of the three accused, Jason Bonney, has produced defence witnesses, whose testimony put into question the State's case that he was the driver of a black BMW jeep used on February 5, 2016.
Lawyers for the State have suggested to one alibi witness that she has lied to the court, a charge she denies. A second witness who knew Jason Bonney and his father, William, has placed the older man behind the wheel of the jeep at 2.30pm that afternoon. He has yet to be cross examined.
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the trial and what the coming days have in store.
.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
tragic death | Feud victim Eddie Hutch’s ex-wife found dead in her Dublin home
MOTLEY CREW | One-legged mechanic, bossy mum and juror jailed for trying to fix drugs kingpin’s trial
tragic loss | Woman (22) killed and two hospitalised after car crashes into a ditch in Co Mayo
Red Faced | ‘Alex Ferguson ended my Man United career in a golf club carpark’, says Paul Ince
TRAGIC TALE | Man whose remains lay undiscovered for 20 years in Cork home is laid to rest
wardrobe malfunction | Harry Styles apologises to Los Angeles audience after ripping his trousers onstage
pub attack | Longford dad-of-six Edward ‘Blondie’ Stokes jailed for ‘savage’ assault with a shillelagh
Border Bandit | Fuel smuggler Patrick Belton told to hand over house or face prison in CAB probe
tragedy | Our girl Zoe opens up about her return to Greece to give evidence about the wildfires that took her husband
FINGERED | Notorious UDA racketeer Jimmy Craig ‘set up RUC officer for murder’