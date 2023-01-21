Episode 226: Marcus Sweeney - The celtic tiger playboy who became a target for the Criminal Assets Bureau
Nicola Tallant discusses the CAB case against the former socialite and his alleged links to notorious crime gang
CELTIC tiger businessman Marcus Sweeney once appeared to be the man who had everything - successful investment interests, a fast car and Ireland's most-beautiful model on his arm.
But this week, his final facade of respectability fell when a Judge described him as “up to his oxters’ in organised crime.
From his heyday as a Dublin restaurateur and partner of tragic Katy French to money laundering for heroin gangs like 'The Family', the fall of Sweeney was completed during a damning CAB case this week.
Nicola Tallant chats with Sunday World colleagues Niall Donald and Eamon Dillon as they discuss the Bureau cases against Sweeney, mob boss Owen Maguire and others.
The panel also catch up on what has been happening as the State completes its case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
