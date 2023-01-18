Episode 224: The shocking murder of mum-to-be Natalie McNally
Nicola Tallant on the senseless killing that shocked communities across Northern Ireland
A SHOCKING murder in Lurgan, Co Armagh leaves a pregnant woman dead, a family devastated and a community in fear of a killer on the loose.
So, what happened in the home of Natalie McNally just days before Christmas when she was stabbed to death despite being 15 weeks pregnant?
Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World journalist Ciaran O’Neill who has been covering her murder and following developments that have seen a number of arrests but nobody charged in the ongoing investigation.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
