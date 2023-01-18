Episode 223: The life and crimes of perma-tanned mobster Mickey Green (Part 2)
Nicola Tallant looks back on the gangster they called ‘The Pimpernel’ and recalls his ties to Ireland
HE was an A-list star of the criminal underworld, a gangster so wily that he travelled the world amassing a £100million fortune and died not from a bullet, but from his love of a sun-kissed tan.
Dubbed 'The Pimpernel' for his ability to evade the law, Mickey Green's life as a mobster - which spanned an incredible five decades - personifies the changing face of organised crime.
From the Costa del crime to California, from the rolling hills of Colombia to the rugged Irish countryside, he travelled the globe negotiating drug deals, VAT scams and sensational robberies.
Nicola Tallant presents a three-part Crime World special on the life and crimes of perma-tanned mobster Mickey Green.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
trans row | Judge refuses to grant Enoch Burke an injunction halting disciplinary proceedings
'dark place' | FG senator tells how troll who harassed him threatened to ‘sterilise my children’
AIR CRASH | Ukraine’s interior minister and two children among 16 killed in helicopter crash
hig' fan | Maura Higgins shares selfie with ‘Mr Grey’ Jamie Dornan
cops 'n' clobber | Major damage to Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street after late-night ram raid
Local love | Boy (9) mauled in pitbull attack greeted by car convoy as he returns to Co Wexford home
'tripledemic' | New antigen test will do 3-in-1 check for Covid, flu and RSV
Vile high club | Pissed-up plane pervert who sexually assaulted flight attendant narrowly avoids prison
suspect | Mexican cartel queen arrested for kidnapping four people and a child
'Fagin's Law' | Simon Harris to make grooming children into ‘Gangland’ an offence punishable by up to five years