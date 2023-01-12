Episode 220: Jailhouse shock as inmate 'confesses' to being the shooter in Regency Hotel murder
Convicted criminal tells prison boss that Gerry Hutch is an innocent man
A JAILHOUSE confession by an inmate claiming that he was the Regency shooter - not Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch - was described as a ‘curious development’ in the murder trial by lawyers for the State who said they had disclosed a document to the defence.
Crime World understands that the document is in fact a statement made by a convicted criminal to a prison boss in which he says the wrong man is currently in the dock.
The peculiar development is not expected to derail the Regency trial, which the court heard will wrap up within two weeks - although the inmate's will have to be investigated.
Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the twists and turns of the high-profile trial, about the criminal who says 'The Monk' is an innocent man and about Jonathan Dowdall’s ongoing quest for sanctuary from his enemies.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
Hutch no go | Gerry Hutch trial told ‘no further steps’ will be taken over alleged jailhouse confession
Father's lament | Ashling Murphy's dad joins musical tribute to his daughter at site where she died in Offaly
bail hearing | Border gang victim murdered in same feud which saw Robbie Lawlor killed, court told
acting nutty | Kellogg’s promise Colin Farrell a bowl of Crunchy Nut ‘any time’ after Barry Keoghan ate his
chilling threat | Convicted terrorist arrested over threat to burn down hotel that houses refugees
romantic getaway | Joanne McNally heads on luxury safari to Kenya with boyfriend
Shock scenes | Viral video dubbed ‘daily clash of goose jackets’ shows men brawling on Luas line in Dublin
probe launched | Convicted burglar Edward Woodland found dead in cell days after sentence hearing
heartbreak | Ashling Murphy’s boyfriend calls her his ‘soulmate’ in emotional tribute one year on
jail death | Investigation launched after burglary gang member found dead in his prison cell