Episode 220: Jailhouse shock as inmate 'confesses' to being the shooter in Regency Hotel murder

Convicted criminal tells prison boss that Gerry Hutch is an innocent man

A JAILHOUSE confession by an inmate claiming that he was the Regency shooter - not Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch - was described as a ‘curious development’ in the murder trial by lawyers for the State who said they had disclosed a document to the defence.

Crime World understands that the document is in fact a statement made by a convicted criminal to a prison boss in which he says the wrong man is currently in the dock.

The peculiar development is not expected to derail the Regency trial, which the court heard will wrap up within two weeks - although the inmate's will have to be investigated.

Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the twists and turns of the high-profile trial, about the criminal who says 'The Monk' is an innocent man and about Jonathan Dowdall’s ongoing quest for sanctuary from his enemies.

