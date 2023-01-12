Episode 219: The advances in DNA technology helping to solve the world's most-puzzling cold cases

Nicola Tallant talks with journalist Brad Hunter about the incredible cold cases that Canadian authorities are beginning to solve

Erin Gilmour (left) and Susan Tice were both killed in their homes in 1983

ONE was a high-flying 22-year-old career girl whose father was a multi-millionaire, the other a recently-divorced mother of four who was a popular social worker caring for underprivileged kids.

Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice suffered terrible deaths just months apart in the 1980s in the same Canadian neighbourhood, but for years nothing else connected their murders and no suspects were identified.

But now, four decades on, the women have been intrinsically linked by one man who was arrested using the same DNA tests used to nab 'Golden State Killer', Joseph Di Angelo..

Nicola Tallant talks with Toronto Sun journalist Brad Hunter about the incredible cold cases that Canadian authorities are beginning to solve thanks to advances in DNA and the rise in popularity of genealogical data bases.

Brad reveals how the previously unknown Joseph George Sutherland, a 61-year-old with nothing but a few parking fines, will now stand trial for the murders of Tice and Gilmour, about the man identified as the brutal killer of a seven-year-old girl and about the funding being pumped into solving cold cases using a very modern science

