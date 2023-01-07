Episode 218: The final stages of the Regency murder trial and what does 2023 have in store for the Kinahans?
Nicola Tallant asks ‘is this the year the Kinahan cartel is finally brought to its knees’?
THE trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch will resume this week after a lengthy Christmas break - before the three judges at the Special Criminal Court retire to consider their verdict.
Today, Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the key pieces of evidence against 'The Monk' and the state of play of the prosecution and defence.
In an extraordinary 12 months for the embattled Kinahan organisation, the pair also discuss the difference a year can make and what 2023 will have in store for the key players in the mob.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
