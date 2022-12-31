Episode 217: The MI6 spy and the 'man in the bag' mystery

Nicola Tallant reveals the bizarre tale of British spy Gareth Williams, whose corpse was found padlocked inside a sports bag in his flat in London

His was a bizarre and macabre death which led to more questions than answers.

Since the body of British spy Gareth Williams was found padlocked inside a sports bag in his flat in London, his death remains a mystery.

But now journalist Jonathan Maitland and Vanessa Bowles have turned their attention to one of the most peculiar crime scenes in recent history. Was Williams assassinated by Russian secret services, killed by a secret lover or was his death a very tragic accident?

Nicola Tallant is joined by Jonathan Maitland and researcher Anna Marie Robinson to discuss their new podcast 'Man in a Bag'.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –