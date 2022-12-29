Episode 216: The amateur super sleuths solving real-life crimes

Clodagh Meaney talks with Nicola Stow, author of the 'Real Life Murder Clubs', about the people who have helped families to get justice for their loved ones.

Who says you can’t solve crime in your spare time?

Elderly armchair detectives with a penchant for puzzles are the inspiration for Richard Osman’s chart-topping 'Thursday Murder Club' novellas, but far from his pages of perfect prose there are groups of amateur sleuths who investigate gritty crimes in the hope of uncovering the truth.

Nicola tells Crime World about the mother who caught her daughter’s killer, the two citizen investigators who 'liberated' dozens of files from a police station to help them track down the Golden State Killer and what happens when online sleuthing goes wrong.

