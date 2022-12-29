Episode 214: Jonathan Dowdall: I didn't suggest getting IRA to carry out hits on Kinahan mob (Day 7)

Former Sinn Fein Councillor appeals his four-year sentence for facilitating the murder of David Byrne

DAY seven of the cross examination of Jonathan Dowdall came to its conclusion, as it was put to him that he had a role in a botched gun attack on the Kinahan mob at the Red Cow Hotel months before the Regency, and that he was trading bombs for protection with dissident Republicans in the North.

Dowdall continues to deny any wrongdoing, save for talking nonsense and taking tablets while under stress.

Today, Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald as the Regency trial draws to a close for Christmas and a defiant Dowdall appeals his four-year sentence for facilitating the murder of David Byrne.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

