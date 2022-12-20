Episode 213: Jonathan Dowdall denies planning 'mass murder' and 'planting bombs' (Day 6)
Dowdall’s evidence to the Special Criminal Court is now centred on his own 10-hours of bugged conversation in a car with Gerry Hutch
Jonathan Dowdall’s evidence to the Special Criminal Court is now centred on his own 10-hours of bugged conversation in a car with Gerry Hutch.
Dowdall is flagging in the witness box after six gruelling days under cross examination, yet, he still manages to do battle with Brendan Grehan SC, Hutch’s defence barrister.
Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about 'mass murder, bomb making' and the '12 gang members' he says carried out the Regency.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
