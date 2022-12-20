Episode 212: Why the takedown of 'Bomber' Kavanagh marked a major milestone in the war on crime
The Dublin criminal who rose to become the second most important figure in the Kinahan Cartel
THE takedown of Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh can be directly linked to a decrease in the gangland murder rate in Ireland, the country's most-senior officer fighting organised crime has said.
In a documentary to be shown on Virgin Media on Wednesday night, Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland says Kavanagh was the most significant conviction in his 33 year career.
Nicola Tallant chats with crime correspondent Stephen Breen about the Dublin criminal who rose to become the second most important figure in the Kinahan Cartel and who ruled through fear and murder for decades.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
