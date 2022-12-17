Episode 211: The two faces of State witness Jonathan Dowdall (Day 5)

The complexity of Dowdall's character played out on the video recordings and in the answers he gave to the court

Jonathan Dowdall is set to give evidence in the Regency murder trial

THE Special Criminal Court watched two faces of State witness Jonathan Dowdall during his fifth day under cross examination, as tapes of his arrest were played and he was asked to comment on the lies he told gardai back in 2016.

The complexity of Dowdall's character played out on the video recordings and in the answers he gave from the witness box, where he has said Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch told him he shot David Byrne.

Today, Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald after another dramatic week at the Regency Trial.

