Episode 211: The two faces of State witness Jonathan Dowdall (Day 5)
The complexity of Dowdall's character played out on the video recordings and in the answers he gave to the court
THE Special Criminal Court watched two faces of State witness Jonathan Dowdall during his fifth day under cross examination, as tapes of his arrest were played and he was asked to comment on the lies he told gardai back in 2016.
The complexity of Dowdall's character played out on the video recordings and in the answers he gave from the witness box, where he has said Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch told him he shot David Byrne.
Today, Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald after another dramatic week at the Regency Trial.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
tragic loss | Private Sean Rooney 'shot dead at close range' as shooters may have gained access through rear window
remand | Ninety people detained in the Irish prison system for more than a year without being convicted of a crime
objections | Father appeals conviction for the murder of his six-and-a-half-month-old son Joshua
tragic death | Elderly pedestrian (80s) killed in horror collision with a van in Co Wexford
may day | Top solicitor and niece of Charlie Haughey admits traffic violation
team support | Former Houston Dash player says, ‘accusations against Vera Pauw are ridiculous’
bleu flu | Hugo Lloris says France should be fighting fit for World Cup final despite camp virus
for gadd's sake | Gary Glitter set to be released from prison early next year – report
Heartless crime | Real-life Grinch steals presents from under Christmas tree during burglary in Co Kerry
Press Ombudsman upholds complaint by Mr Brian McDermott