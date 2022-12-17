Episode 210: Jonathan Dowdall: I lied to gardai to save my family (Day 4)

Witness told the court that 'The Monk' wouldn’t be stupid enough to tell him he was involved in the Regency attack

Jonathan Dowdall watched from the witness box at the Special Criminal Court at videos of his arrest from 2016 on firearms offences, where he told gardai that Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch never told him anything about the Regency Hotel.

Dowdall was also played tapes where he says Hutch is 'very private' and not a friend of his and reveals that 'The Monk' wouldn’t be stupid enough to tell him even if he was involved

Today Nicola Tallant and Niall Donald discuss Day 4 of the gruelling cross examination of the former Sinn Fein councillor.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –