Episode 209: 'Tall tales and bravado' as Jonathan Dowdall claims he tried to impress 'The Monk' (Day 3)
Former Sinn Fein Councillor claimed he was disgusted listening himself on the bugged conversations recorded by gardai
Jonathan Dowdall said he wanted to make stories more "beefy" for Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and was only trying to impress him with tales of bomb making, ordering a shootout at his Uncle Jimmy's home and pointing out possible kidnap opportunities on their doomed trip north.
Dowdall also told the Special Criminal Court that he was disgusted with himself on the bugged conversations recorded by gardai, saying that none of what he said was true, that he talked too much, and when there were uncomfortable silences he filled it with bravado and pub talk.
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald and discusses the Regency Hotel murder Trial and what the witness will say next.
