Episode 209: Jonathan Dowdall claims he tried to impress 'The Monk' with 'bravado' (Day 3)
Former Sinn Fein Councillor claimed he was disgusted listening himself on the bugged conversations recorded by gardai
Jonathan Dowdall said he wanted to make stories more "beefy" for Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and was only trying to impress him with tales of bomb making, ordering a shootout at his Uncle Jimmy's home and pointing out possible kidnap opportunities on their doomed trip north.
Dowdall also told the Special Criminal Court that he was disgusted with himself on the bugged conversations recorded by gardai, saying that none of what he said was true, that he talked too much, and when there were uncomfortable silences he filled it with bravado and pub talk.
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald and discusses the Regency Hotel murder trial and what the witness will say next.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
VERDICT | Aaron Connolly found guilty of murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, Co Louth
Joyrider performs handbrake in front of garda car
GUN MAD | Donegal man shot nephew in arm with shotgun during dispute over land
on the road | Over 100 arrested this week in Christmas crackdown on dangerous driving
Witness denial | Jonathan Dowdall tells trial he didn’t know there was a ‘big Hutch criminal organisation’
king of cash | Kinahan ally Raffaele Imperiale says he was making €300k a MONTH from drug-dealing
TWEET NOTHINGS | Conor McGregor calls Artem Lobov a ‘jonny head’ and ‘f***ing idiot’ in tweets
'awful' | Cork woman (40s) is living ‘night to night’ in hostel despite having a ‘good job’
CRIME WORLD | Episode 209: Jonathan Dowdall claims he tried to impress 'The Monk' with 'bravado' (Day 3)
'nasty offence' | Homeless man (19) who robbed teens at Dublin DART stations jailed for 30 months