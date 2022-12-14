Episode 208: 'Patsy's sons started Hutch-Kinahan feud', Jonathan Dowdall tells Regency trial (Day 2)

Former Sinn Fein Councillor claimed the pair attempted to steal €4.6 million in cash from the home of Daniel Kinahan

Jonathan Dowdall told the Special Criminal Court that Patsy Hutch’s sons, Gary and Patrick Junior, started the Kinahan-Hutch feud when they attempted to steal €4.6 million in cash from the home of Daniel Kinahan in Spain.

The pair had planned, he claimed, to shoot the mob boss but botched the operation and shot innocent boxer Jamie Moore instead, kicking off the feud.

In a dramatic second day of his evidence at the Regency trial, Dowdall further claimed that the Regency hit team were all family and friends of The Monk, naming all but one of the six involved.

Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about Dowdall's claims that he learned to waterboard a man from watching TV, took a bag with him to fix a plug when he brought Gerry Hutch to meet members of the New IRA in Donegal and his complaints about prison conditions where he says he is known as 'Dowdall the Rat'.

