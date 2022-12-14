Episode 208: 'Patsy's sons started Hutch-Kinahan feud', Jonathan Dowdall tells Regency trial (Day 2)
Former Sinn Fein Councillor claimed the pair attempted to steal €4.6 million in cash from the home of Daniel Kinahan
Jonathan Dowdall told the Special Criminal Court that Patsy Hutch’s sons, Gary and Patrick Junior, started the Kinahan-Hutch feud when they attempted to steal €4.6 million in cash from the home of Daniel Kinahan in Spain.
The pair had planned, he claimed, to shoot the mob boss but botched the operation and shot innocent boxer Jamie Moore instead, kicking off the feud.
In a dramatic second day of his evidence at the Regency trial, Dowdall further claimed that the Regency hit team were all family and friends of The Monk, naming all but one of the six involved.
Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about Dowdall's claims that he learned to waterboard a man from watching TV, took a bag with him to fix a plug when he brought Gerry Hutch to meet members of the New IRA in Donegal and his complaints about prison conditions where he says he is known as 'Dowdall the Rat'.
.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
festive bail | Wife of man who threw firebomb pleads with judge to let ‘daddy home for Christmas’
fatal attack | Man (22) whose body was wrapped in carpet and dumped in a field may have been beaten to death with a hammer
On the rob | Face of ‘Grinch’ who stole jewellery, clothing, earphones and a TV from Christmas parcels
traumatised | Malaysian tourists left bruised and shaken after terrifying racist attack in Dublin
devastated | Tributes paid to young Irish woman who died after dental treatment in Bali
TAP GIRL | Blind girl (12) learned to Irish dance after The Fairytale of New York lit ‘a fire in her’
ICE ICE BABY | Temperatures of -11C expected tonight as weather impacts commuters and flights today
BALL BYE | Lionel Messi confirms this Sunday’s final will be his last World Cup game for Argentina
play watch | Netflix announces new Pamela Anderson documentary to air in 2023
van probe | Gardaí investigating alleged kidnapping attempt of young boy as he walked home from school