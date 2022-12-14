Episode 207: The extraordinary testimony of Jonathan Dowdall in the Regency murder trial (Day 1)
Former Sinn Fein Councillor claimed that Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan "personally shot Patrick Hutch Jnr"
Jonathan Dowdall finally stepped into the witness box on day 30 of the Regency Hotel trial, where Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch stands accused of murdering David Byrne.
In evidence, he sensationally claimed that Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan "personally shot Patrick Hutch Jnr" in a pre-arranged punishment attack and that 'The Monk' told him that he and James 'Mago' Gately had murdered Byrne
Today Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about Dowdall on the stand.
