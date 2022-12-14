Episode 206: D-Day for Dowdall in the Regency Hotel murder trial

Nicola Tallant on the much-anticipated testimony of the former Sinn Fein Councillor

STATE Witness Jonathan Dowdall will appear in the Special Criminal Court on Monday, but before he gives evidence a senior Garda officer from the Crime and Security Unit will tell him that his performance in the box won’t necessarily secure him a place on the Witness Protection Programme.

In another extraordinary day at the Regency Hotel trial where Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch denies murdering David Byrne, the court heard that Dowdall has not yet been accepted on the Programme and is still being assessed for his suitability.

.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

Prosecution barrister, Sean Gillane SC, told Justices Tara Burns, Sarah Berkeley and Grainne Malone that reports from external agencies are required and that it usually takes six months for the process to be completed.

The Judge said she did not accept that as she had worked in trials where it was done far quicker.

So, how will Dowdall feel when he finally swears to tell the truth to the court? Today, Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about witness protection, a flabbergasted judge and the much-anticipated arrival of former Sinn Fein Councillor Jonathan Dowdall into the witness stand at the high-profile trial.

MORE EPISODES –