Episode 205: Jonathan Dowdall and the witness protection programme - what's the deal?
Why Justice Tara Burns has demanded to know the status of the former Sinn Fein councillor on the Witness Protection Programme.
FORMER Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has agreed to give evidence against Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch at the Special Criminal Court - but a Judge has demanded to know his status on the Witness Protection Programme.
Justice Tara Burns, who is presiding over the Regency Hotel murder trial, said she was unhappy with a note she was given relating to Dowdall's position and has ordered the matter to be cleared up immediately.
The Witness Protction Programme falls under the remit of the Garda’s Crime and Security wing, headed up by Assistant Commissioner Orla McPartlin.
.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
The senior officer has already appeared before the three-judge panel, when called to explain why gardai chose to destroy data relating to a tracking device.
Justice Burns ruled that while aspects of Dowdall's transition to witness were not without difficulty, the court is entitled to hear his evidence.
Today, Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the much-anticipated witness who once stood accused of murder.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
model behaviour | Thalia Heffernan shares first shots with IMG model agency who represent the Hadids and Kate Moss
smash and run | Garda injured and another jumps for cover as patrol car rammed in Co Donegal
my godmother ghosted me | Vogue Williams reveals pal Joanne McNally missed her son Otto’s christening to get a facial
Little hero | Danny Norris (7) dies from cancer just week after winning battle with HSE for palliative care at home
Bad fit | Flight attendant sues airline after she was fired for being ‘too big’ to close seatbelt
cop probe | Gardai hunt for driver as one officer injured and another runs for cover as patrol car rammed
cardiac arrest | Danniella Westbrook reveals she was ‘hours’ away from a heart attack
flats fire | One dead and up to a dozen missing after explosion in apartment block in Jersey
over and out | Louise Duffy to replace Ronan Collins on RTÉ Radio 1 as DJ vows to leave ‘on a high’
'driven away' | Man accused of kidnapping his pregnant wife remanded into custody