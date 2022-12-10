CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 204: The battle to hear the testimony of Jonathan Dowdall in the Regency Hotel murder trial

Nicola Tallant on the former Sinn Fein councillor’s route from accused to witness

Nicola TallantSunday World

STATE witness Jonathan Dowdall could be delayed in giving his evidence at the Regency Hotel murder trial as defence lawyers continue to argue his permission to take the stand.

Complex cross-examination of gardai involved in the investigation has revealed how Dowdall and his wife Patricia reached out to investigators after he was charged with the murder of David Byrne before he eventually gave a 50-page statement to officers.

His status on the Witness Protection Programme is expected to be clarified today, when the court will decide what happens next.

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the evidence from the Regency trial and the details that have emerged of Dowdall’s route from accused to witness.

.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos