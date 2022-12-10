Episode 204: The battle to hear the testimony of Jonathan Dowdall in the Regency Hotel murder trial
Nicola Tallant on the former Sinn Fein councillor’s route from accused to witness
STATE witness Jonathan Dowdall could be delayed in giving his evidence at the Regency Hotel murder trial as defence lawyers continue to argue his permission to take the stand.
Complex cross-examination of gardai involved in the investigation has revealed how Dowdall and his wife Patricia reached out to investigators after he was charged with the murder of David Byrne before he eventually gave a 50-page statement to officers.
His status on the Witness Protection Programme is expected to be clarified today, when the court will decide what happens next.
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the evidence from the Regency trial and the details that have emerged of Dowdall’s route from accused to witness.
.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
model behaviour | Thalia Heffernan shares first shots with IMG model agency who represent the Hadids and Kate Moss
smash and run | Garda injured and another jumps for cover as patrol car rammed in Co Donegal
my godmother ghosted me | Vogue Williams reveals pal Joanne McNally missed her son Otto’s christening to get a facial
Little hero | Danny Norris (7) dies from cancer just week after winning battle with HSE for palliative care at home
Bad fit | Flight attendant sues airline after she was fired for being ‘too big’ to close seatbelt
cop probe | Gardai hunt for driver as one officer injured and another runs for cover as patrol car rammed
cardiac arrest | Danniella Westbrook reveals she was ‘hours’ away from a heart attack
flats fire | One dead and up to a dozen missing after explosion in apartment block in Jersey
over and out | Louise Duffy to replace Ronan Collins on RTÉ Radio 1 as DJ vows to leave ‘on a high’
'driven away' | Man accused of kidnapping his pregnant wife remanded into custody