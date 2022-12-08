Episode 203: Three gangland shootings in one night on Ireland’s streets of fear
Nicola Tallant asks if the surge in violent gun attacks a fallout from the collapse of the Kinahan empire
THREE gangland shootings in one night. One dead drug dealer, a hitman on the run and a feuding mob baying for revenge.
Nicola Tallant talks with Irish Independent Crime Correspondent Ken Foy about the violence that has erupted in gangland and three separate murder attempts in one night.
The pair discuss the reasons behind the murder of Cormac Berkeley, the attempt on the life of notorious criminal James ‘Nellie’ Walsh and the repeated attempts to shoot Finglas gangster 'Mr Flashy' and his young associate.
Is the surge in violent gun attacks a fallout from the collapse of the Kinahan empire, or is a bullet just a way of doing business in the chaotic underworld?
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
