Episode 202: The jailing of Robert 'Roo' Redmond and Bernard Fogarty - Ireland's most-feared assassins
Duo behind a host of death threats, terrifying selfie videos and the brutal gun murder of dad Barry Wolverson
THE conviction of gangland hit-men Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond and his sidekick Bernard Fogarty marks the end of the short and dangerous careers of Dublin’s one-time, most-feared assassins.
This week, as the pair settle in to a life sentence behind bars, Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the chaos and fear spread by the murderous duo.
They discuss death threats to innocent families, terrifying selfie videos and the brutal gun murder of dad Barry Wolverson, who survived in a catatonic state for 13 months after he was shot.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
