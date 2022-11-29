Episode 198: The dramatic Dubai arrest of Balkan mob boss and Kinahan ally Edin Gacanin

Net closes on Kinahan Cartel in the United Arab Emirates after latest gangland bust by Europol

THE arrest of a Balkan mob boss in a massive Europol co-ordinated operation against the so called 'Super Cartel' leaves just one man standing from the leadership of the gang that controlled a massive 30 per cent of Europe’s cocaine market.

Edin Gacanin of the 'Tito and Dino cartel' was the third big gang boss who had attended Daniel Kinahan’s infamous 2017 wedding to be lifted in Dubai, in a multi-national operation that saw 49 arrests and the seizure of high-end cars, jewellery and properties.

His arrest follows that of Camorra boss Raffaele Imperiale, also identified at the wedding by the US Drug Enforcement Agency, and that of the Dutch-Moroccan leader Riduoan Taghi.

Nicola Tallant chats with Sunday World journalist Eamon Dillon about the multi-agency raids six in different countries that netted high value targets for Europol.

They discuss the highly-organised operations against the 'Super Cartel' and the looming final takedown of the Kinahan high command, still bedded down in an increasingly unwelcoming Dubai.

