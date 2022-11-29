Episode 197: Court sketch artist reveals the secrets behind the mask of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
Nicola Tallant talks to Mike O'Donnell, who has spent days studying 'The Monk' as he draws his image in the dock
FOR Gerry Hutch the stakes couldn't be higher at the Special Criminal Court, where he stands accused of murder - a crime that goes with a mandatory life sentence.
Each day, he faces the weight of the prosecution case compiled by an army of gardai who have spent years putting together their case against him and co-accused Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
So, how is he dealing under the pressure and does his face give away anything about how he feels inside?
Nicola Tallant talks to court sketch artist Mike O'Donnell, who has spent days studying 'The Monk' as he draws his image in the dock.
They discuss skill of the court artist, about the intricacies and lines that make up a face and about works of art created during the darkest of hours.
