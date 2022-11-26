Episode 195: The Hutch tapes - the paramilitaries and the Kinahan peace summit
Nicola Tallant on the recorded chats that centred on Sinn Fein
The final hour of bugged conversations between Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall were played to the Special Criminal Court as the prosecution and defence now embark on their arguments about the admissibility of the evidence.
Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World journalist Eamon Dillon about the chats centred around Sinn Fein and the dissidents, who the pair claim are idolised for their beliefs.
They talk about the mindset of The Monk as he discusses the expanse of the Kinahan organisation and the possibility of a peace process overseen by the paramilitaries.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
