Episode 194: The Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - Goodfellas and The Usual Suspects
Deirdre Reynolds and broadcaster Fionnula Jay discuss two of the most iconic gangster movies
WELCOME to the Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - a Crime World special where we will be discussing our favourite mobster movies with special guests.
Each week for the next five, we will choose two movies from our own Top 10 to review, to rate and to remember.
But we want your thoughts too - so go to our social media sites on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to vote for your favourites and be in with a chance to win tickets to a special live show and party.
This week Clodagh Meaney chats with Sunday World's Deirdre Reynolds and TV star Fionnula Jay, as they cast their eyes over two iconic gangster movies, Goodfellas and The Usual Suspects.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
