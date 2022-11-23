Episode 193: The Hutch tapes - 'Monk' on a mission to stop a tide of murder

The Monk knew a peace deal with the Kinahan organisation, facilitated by Northern Irish paramilitaries, was his only hope of saving his family

Conversations between Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall were heard in court

GERRY 'The Monk' Hutch hated what organised crime had become by the time, the State say, he was headed North in a jeep with Jonathan Dowdall to facilitate the return of the AK47s used in the Regency Hotel attack.

It was March 2016, his brother 'Neddy' was already dead, and he knew that a peace deal with the Kinahan organisation, overseen by Northern Irish paramilitaries, was his only hope of saving his family.

Such is the narrative spilling out at the Special Criminal Court, where surveillance tapes are being played and where Hutch stands accused of murder.

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about plots to kill, about an underworld in turmoil and about 'The Monk' on a mission to stop a tide of murder.

