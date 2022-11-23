Episode 192: The extraordinary surveillance tape of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and State witness Jonathan Dowdall

Nicola Tallant and Niall Donald discuss the sensational audio recordings retrieved by gardai

Conversations between Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall were heard in court

CONVERSATIONS between Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and State Witness Jonathan Dowdall were played to the Special Criminal Court today in extraordinary evidence the admissibility of which is still being disputed.

In the bugged surveillance, the pair talked about everything from the Regency Hotel attack to Dublin singer Imelda May.

Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the sensational audio recordings as the pair made their way to Northern Ireland for meetings with paramilitaries.

