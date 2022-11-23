Episode 192: The extraordinary surveillance tape of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and State witness Jonathan Dowdall
Nicola Tallant and Niall Donald discuss the sensational audio recordings retrieved by gardai
CONVERSATIONS between Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and State Witness Jonathan Dowdall were played to the Special Criminal Court today in extraordinary evidence the admissibility of which is still being disputed.
In the bugged surveillance, the pair talked about everything from the Regency Hotel attack to Dublin singer Imelda May.
Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the sensational audio recordings as the pair made their way to Northern Ireland for meetings with paramilitaries.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
