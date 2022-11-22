Episode 191: Jeffrey Mitchell - heroin kingpin to tragic homeless addict
Nicola Tallant discusses the the rise and fall of the one-time drugs kingpin and about his sorry end
NOTORIOUS mobster Jeffrey Mitchell was found dead in a Dublin hostel after a suspected heroin overdose.
The 49-year-old from Crumlin was the most prolific heroin dealer in Dublin in the late 1990s and 2000s, supplying both the Westies gang and the mob that would become known as 'The Family'.
Today I’m talking to Niall Donald about the rise and fall of the one time drugs kingpin and about his sorry end as a penniless and homeless addict.
