Episode 189: Why did secretive Garda unit destroy data relating to the tracking of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch?
Nicola Tallant discusses the inner workings of the Garda Siochana and the force’s secretive Crime and Security division
A SENIOR officer from the Garda National Surveillance Unit ordered the destruction of records from a tracker device used on a jeep which, the State claim, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall used to travel to the North before the Regency AK47s were seized.
Former Detective Superintendent Ciaran Hoey said he decided to destroy the records and data in February of this year despite five people, including Dowdall and his father Patrick, facing trial in relation to the murder of David Byrne.
In his evidence, Hoey said he was following guidelines and didn’t believe the records would be of any use in the trial. However, he admitted he didn’t consult the team investigating the murder, the Director of Public Prosecution or the State’s legal team before issuing the destruction order.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
Defence counsel for 'The Monk', Brendan Grehan SC, said that he didn’t accept that the data was useless and said that the records could have disclosed the movement of the vehicle in Northern Ireland and when officers knew it had entered a different jurisdiction.
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about an extraordinary day in the Special Criminal Court when the inner workings of the Garda Siochana was laid bare and when a focus was put on the secretive and aloof Crime and Security division.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
Exclusive | Ireland legend Ronnie Whelan offers words of advice for Stephen Kenny's vocal critics
Time's up | Luxury watches worth €152k owned by Kinahan cartel bagmen to be sold by CAB
'selfish idiot' | Exposed: Drink driver who crashed car outside primary school during pick up time
housing laws | Mum-of-two cared for dying dad in childhood home now told she has to leave
Captured | Kinahan ally Raffaele Imperiale’s right-hand man arrested while ‘passing through’ Syria
'So lucky' | Stars of Disney's Disenchanted reveal they ‘fell in love with Ireland’ while filming here
'Concerned' | Missing Kerry woman Susan Forde (56) last seen in Scottish car park after taxi trip
'not entitled' | Woman who received €6k Covid support to pay childminder told she must give money back
red rage | Ronaldo lashes out at United’s young players and reveals how Fergie talked him out of City signing
Wanted | Up to three months to extradite on-the-run double murder suspect back to Dublin