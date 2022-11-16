Episode 188: 'Dapper Don' Christy Kinahan's complex love life and plans for new life in Africa

Don hoped to settle with his family while taking control of one of the world’s key cocaine shipping routes.

'Dapper Don' Christy Kinahan was planning an African escape with his partner Nessy Yildirim to Harare in Zimbabwe where he hoped to settle with his family while taking control of one of the world’s key cocaine shipping routes.

Reporters from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists discovered that Kinahan posed as a humanitarian aviation consultant and with Yildirim’s help tried to buy a fleet of planes from the Egyptian military.

Today I’m speaking with Niall Donald about the incredible ambition of the Dublin cartel boss who has always remained one step ahead of the law and his contemporaries.

We talk about his top-level business dealings in plain sight, his ability to reinvent himself on the world stage while remaining out of the limelight and about the complex love life of an accomplished fraudster.

