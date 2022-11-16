Episode 188: 'Dapper Don' Christy Kinahan's complex love life and plans for new life in Africa
Don hoped to settle with his family while taking control of one of the world’s key cocaine shipping routes.
'Dapper Don' Christy Kinahan was planning an African escape with his partner Nessy Yildirim to Harare in Zimbabwe where he hoped to settle with his family while taking control of one of the world’s key cocaine shipping routes.
Reporters from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists discovered that Kinahan posed as a humanitarian aviation consultant and with Yildirim’s help tried to buy a fleet of planes from the Egyptian military.
Today I’m speaking with Niall Donald about the incredible ambition of the Dublin cartel boss who has always remained one step ahead of the law and his contemporaries.
We talk about his top-level business dealings in plain sight, his ability to reinvent himself on the world stage while remaining out of the limelight and about the complex love life of an accomplished fraudster.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
garda raids | Shotgun, ammo and drugs worth over €20k seized in Laois as one man arrested
RIP | Woman (70s) dies after being hit by car in Co Meath
Jobs concern | Tánaiste Leo Varadkar not expecting ‘significant’ Amazon job losses in Ireland
CRIME WORLD | Episode 188: 'Dapper Don' Christy Kinahan's complex love life and plans for new life in Africa
data dumped | Garda says he did NOT consult DPP before destroying tracker records from jeep carrying Gerry Hutch
'Convicted' | Gemma O’Doherty fined €750 for breaching Covid restrictions to attend Cork protest
Not Lovin' It | RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy calls McDonald’s ‘McFilth’ live on air
Boys in Bl-ew | New Dublin GAA jersey unveiled as fans divided over ‘awful’ design
'desperate' | Cork woman faced with €4,000 vet bill for ‘adored’ dog Angel after freak injury
Car drives wrong way down motorway