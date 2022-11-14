Episode 187: The north inner city neighbourhood which the State say was used by the Regency Hit team
The Buckingham street area has long been the heartland of the Hutch clan and indeed murder accused Gerry The Monk Hutch.
It’s the north inner city neighbourhood which the State say was used by the Regency Hit team to gather before they headed to the north Dublin hotel.
The Buckingham street area has long been the heartland of the Hutch clan and indeed murder accused Gerry The Monk Hutch.
In the run up to detailed evidence expected over the coming weeks and centered on an apartment complex called Buckingham Village myself and colleague Niall Donald visit the location which has been described in great detail and maps at the Special Criminal Court.
We see the home of The Monks mother now used as by a children's charity and the closeness of key individual caught up in the feud.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
extraordinary courage | Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dies
Alleged sex abuse | Irish man among five arrested over sex attacks and weapons find in Costa del Sol
Jeep your distance | Notorious double rapist Simon McGinley back on road in battered jeep after prison release
'My Hero' | Charlie Bird says his ‘heart is broken’ as he leads tributes to Vicky Phelan
SICK CAMPAIGN | Woman who bombarded teacher with thousands of abusive texts says ‘I don’t know why I did it’
'choice is yours' | Comedian Joe Lycett to shred £10k if David Beckham doesn’t pull out of £10m Qatar World Cup deal
Pervert | Serial flasher Richard Donald has sentenced reduced on appeal after admitting his crimes
TRAGEDY | Man (60s) dies after getting into difficulty swimming off the coast of Wicklow
close shave | DPP opted not to take Daniel Kinahan case after his arrest for fake cash, court papers show
end game | ‘Cristiano Ronaldo essentially handed in notice at Man United with explosive Piers Morgan interview’