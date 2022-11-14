Episode 187: The north inner city neighbourhood which the State say was used by the Regency Hit team

The Buckingham street area has long been the heartland of the Hutch clan and indeed murder accused Gerry The Monk Hutch.

It’s the north inner city neighbourhood which the State say was used by the Regency Hit team to gather before they headed to the north Dublin hotel.

The Buckingham street area has long been the heartland of the Hutch clan and indeed murder accused Gerry The Monk Hutch.

In the run up to detailed evidence expected over the coming weeks and centered on an apartment complex called Buckingham Village myself and colleague Niall Donald visit the location which has been described in great detail and maps at the Special Criminal Court.

We see the home of The Monks mother now used as by a children's charity and the closeness of key individual caught up in the feud.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –