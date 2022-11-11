Episode 186: The Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - Casino and The City of God
Welcome to the Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - a Crime World special where we will be discussing our favourite gangster films with special guests.
Each week for the next five we will choose two movies from our own top ten to review, to rate and to remember.
But we want your thoughts too so go onto our social media sites on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to vote for your favourites and be in with a chance to win tickets to a special live show and party.
This week I’m chatting with comedian Peter McGann and the Sunday World’s Niall Donald about Casino and the epic The City of God.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
