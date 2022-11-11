Episode 185: Why Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch is continuing to fight for his reputation in the court of public opinion

Brendan Grehan SC asked the court to respect his presumption of innocence of the past, present and future

The trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch for the murder of David Byrne in 2016 is continuing at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphries

Gerry The Monk Hutch has vigorously defended his 'innocence and reputation' at the Special Criminal Court where he is on trial for the murder of David Byrne.

In advance of opinion evidence which was given to the court by Detective Superintendent David Gallagher of the Garda's Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, his counsel, Brendan Grehan SC asked the court to respect his presumption of innocence of the past, present and future.

DS Gallagher later told the court the Hutch Organised Crime Group was an intergenerational group run in a patriarchal system but that it is fluid and less structured than many other organised groups.

Today I'm talking with my colleague Niall Donald about how 'the Monk' values his reputation and why he continues to fight for his image in the court of public opinion.

