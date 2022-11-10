Episode 184: The extradition of Imre Arakas and his doomed trip to Dublin to kill James 'Mago' Gately
Imre Arakas appeared in the Irish High Court this week before Justice Paul Burns he looked more like a desert island castaway
He looks a far cry from the international legend first arrested in Ireland in April 2017 on a trip to murder Kinahan cartel target James ‘Mago’ Gately.
Gone are the chiselled good looks of the suave International hitman for hire and when Imre Arakas appeared in the Irish High Court this week before Justice Paul Burns he looked more like a desert island castaway resigned to his fate – a one way trip to Lithuania where he faces murder charges.
Today I’m joined by my colleague Eamon Dillon as we discuss the extradition of Imre Arakas, the doomed trip to Dublin on a mission to kill that ended his lengthy career and the mobs from home and abroad brought down by their own bad decisions.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
