Episode 183: The evidence about threats issued by the Kinahan Cartel in wake of Regency shooting

Suspects Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy are both accused of providing the vehicles for the hit team that carried out the brazen shooting at a packed boxing weigh in.

Raiders disguised as Garda armed with AK47 Assault Rifles enter the front door of THe Regency Hotel

The fear that surrounded the aftermath of the Regency Hotel attack for those who had been linked to the murder of David Byrne has been laid bare at the Special Criminal Court this week.

They deny the charges and any involvement in the murder of Byrne along with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch who stands trial for the murder.

As the trial continues I’m talking with my colleague Niall Donald about the evidence about threats issued by the Kinahan Cartel in the weeks and months following the February 5th incident, about the professional boxers who have been named over the course of the trial and about the impending legal battle surrounding issues around policing the northern Ireland border and secrets held behind the closed doors of elite Garda units.

