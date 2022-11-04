Episode 180: The murder trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch – Suspects under surveillance
Nicola Tallant discusses the Garda undercover operation in the days following the Regency Hotel attack
THE trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch for the murder of Kinahan Cartel lieutenant David Byrne has focused on events that took place in the weeks following the Regency Hotel attack and the subsequent covert Garda operations involving the National Surveillance Unit.
Here, Nicola Tallant chats with courts reporter Alison O'Riordan about evidence heard surrounding the movements of Gerry Hutch, Jonathan Dowdall and others on key dates, when the State say they met with IRA man Shane Rowan before he was nabbed with the Regency guns.
Alison details the intricacies of the surveillance operations and about the 'lightning bolt' moment when Hutch's counsel, Brendan Grehan SC, indicated to the court that the Northern border would be key to their defence.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
