Episode 179: The Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - The Godfather I & II
Our panel discuss Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia masterpiece
WELCOME to the Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - a Crime World special where we will be discussing our favourite mobster movies with special guests.
Each week for the next five, we will choose two movies from our own Top 10 to review, to rate and to remember.
But we want your thoughts too - so go to our social media sites on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to vote for your favourites and be in with a chance to win tickets to a special live show and party.
This week Nicola Tallant chats with Sunday World's Daragh Keany and Enda Bolger, as they cast their eyes over the Francis Ford Coppola Mafia masterpiece, The Godfather I & II.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
