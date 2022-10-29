Episode 177: The Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - Pulp Fiction and The Departed
Nicola Tallant and her Crime World guests discuss their favourite mobster movies
WELCOME to the Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - a Crime World special where we will be discussing our favourite mobster movies with special guests.
Each week for the next five, we will choose two movies from our own Top 10 to review, to rate and to remember.
But we want your thoughts too - so go to our social media sites on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to vote for your favourites and be in with a chance to win tickets to a special live show and party.
This week Nicola Tallant chats with Crime World's Clodagh Meaney and comedian Emma Doran, as they cast their eyes over the Tarantino triumph, Pulp Fiction, and Martin Scorcese's The Departed.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
jurors in tears | Husband accused of raping ‘passed-out’ wife with household objects found not guilty on four charges
HEALTH PRESSURE | Health Minister did not share warning from his own officials on risks posed by late-night opening laws
'breach of trust' | Alcoholic Supervalu manager who was sacked after he drank himself ‘unconscious’ on premises awarded €40k
SAD SANTA | ‘Not even the Grinch would ban this tradition’ – backlash over Dublin Lord Mayor’s Christmas crib ban
COP BLOCKER | Garda Commissioner in bid to block lawsuit involving claim gardaí allowed gang to import drug shipments
true warrior | How Lynsey Bennett was let down by the health system fought to the end for more time with her children
snack-ing singer | Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton spotted gigging in Skerries and munching Irish pub crisps
FATAL BLOW | Helmet would’t have saved life of schoolboy (13) who died after being hit with sliotar, inquest hears
shock star | How music wild man Jerry Lee Lewis’s career survived scandal of his marriage to 13-year-old cousin
golden girl | Katie Taylor’s five best moments as she prepares to defend her world titles