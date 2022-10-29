Episode 177: The Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - Pulp Fiction and The Departed

Nicola Tallant and her Crime World guests discuss their favourite mobster movies

WELCOME to the Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - a Crime World special where we will be discussing our favourite mobster movies with special guests.

Each week for the next five, we will choose two movies from our own Top 10 to review, to rate and to remember.

But we want your thoughts too - so go to our social media sites on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to vote for your favourites and be in with a chance to win tickets to a special live show and party.

This week Nicola Tallant chats with Crime World's Clodagh Meaney and comedian Emma Doran, as they cast their eyes over the Tarantino triumph, Pulp Fiction, and Martin Scorcese's The Departed.

