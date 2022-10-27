Episode 175: The murder trial of Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Motorbike mechanic Stephen Silver has denied murdering the officer but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility
A trial at the Central Criminal Court has been hearing evidence of events surrounding the death of a Detective Garda who was shot dead with his own weapon after responding to a call.
Motorbike mechanic Stephen Silver has denied murdering Detective Colm Horkan, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Nicola Tallant chats with courts reporter Eoin Reynolds about the trial and the evidence that has been heard before a jury that detail the events of that tragic night in Castlerea, Co Mayo.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
