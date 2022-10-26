Episode 174: How the Troubles hid a history of collusion between loyalist paramilitaries and security forces

Nicola Tallant talks with Hugh Jordan about some of the historical murder cases which show concerning links to security forces

Johnny Adair along with fellow members of his UDA brigade

Suggestions of collusion between security forces and loyalist paramilitaries has long been denied when it comes to Northern Ireland’s Troubles, but it seems that the passage of time has a way of unearthing deeply-hidden secrets.

Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World journalist Hugh Jordan about some of the historical murder cases which show concerning links to security forces.

He recalls the Ulster major and his female sidekick who passed information to Protestant paramilitary killers who went on to target an innocent catholic man, about the elite commando who fed information to Johnny 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair and about the violent 'C' Company and their belief they could ethnically cleanse Northern Ireland.

