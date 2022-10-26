Episode 174: How the Troubles hid a history of collusion between loyalist paramilitaries and security forces
Nicola Tallant talks with Hugh Jordan about some of the historical murder cases which show concerning links to security forces
Suggestions of collusion between security forces and loyalist paramilitaries has long been denied when it comes to Northern Ireland’s Troubles, but it seems that the passage of time has a way of unearthing deeply-hidden secrets.
Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World journalist Hugh Jordan about some of the historical murder cases which show concerning links to security forces.
He recalls the Ulster major and his female sidekick who passed information to Protestant paramilitary killers who went on to target an innocent catholic man, about the elite commando who fed information to Johnny 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair and about the violent 'C' Company and their belief they could ethnically cleanse Northern Ireland.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
probe continues | Gardaí appeal for information on car and van involved in attempted hit on James ‘Nellie’ Walsh
Latest | Regency murder trial: Defence object to protection of identities of gardai due to give evidence
Full Flo | Florence Pugh tries pints of Guinness before Dublin film premiere
fatal accident | Speeding driver who told gardaí ‘I killed my best friend. I wish it was me’ after crash avoids jail
hit-and-run | Irish gangland suspect is convicted of murdering man on his moped in England
HIGH TIMES | Michaella McCollum marks release of Netflix series with ‘f***ing celebration cake’
reckless | Cllr says those behind James ‘Nellie’ Walsh uzi attack in Tallaght were on ‘mission to kill’
'life-enhancing' | RTE star Mary Kennedy opens up about finding love after marriage split
shop brawl | Shocking video shows group of youths fighting in popular Galway city centre store
Justice delayed | Report on fatal hit-and-run by driver who should have been in jail still not published