Episode 173: The murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch - The 'kill team' caught on camera
There were audible gasps in the gallery when the court was shown CCTV footage of the Regency Hotel ‘getaway’
A few seconds of CCTV footage showing six men running towards what the State says was a getaway car sparked gasps from the gallery at the Special Criminal Court, where Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch stands trial for murder.
The footage, captured at St Vincent's GAA club, was taken within 20 minutes of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel and shows what the prosecution will claim are the hit team as they make their escape from a burning van.
Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the latest developments in the sensational trial.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
