Episode 172: The murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch - the movements of the gangland hit team

THE trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch for the murder of David Byrne has seen footage of Regency Hotel gunman Kevin 'Flat Cap' Murray enjoying a relaxed pint of Guinness the night before his image would cement his reputation in gangland history.

Murray, who was critically ill at the time, has since died and was never brought to justice for his role in Byrne's murder.

The Special Criminal Court saw Murray peruse a dinner menu and sitting at a hotel bar for a relaxed pint hours before the very foundations of the Irish underworld were shaken to its core.

Here, Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about a day in the trial of Hutch that revealed a lot about the plot to kill and what the State says are the movements of the hit team.

