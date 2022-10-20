Episode 171: George 'The Penguin' Mitchell, the underworld bagman and the mystery godfather of crime

The capture of money launderer Patrick Lawlor offered an insight into the secretive dealings of the Mitchell organisation, who have for decades remained one step ahead of the law

Underworld banker Patrick Lawlor is beginning a jail term after a court heard he was caught with drug money belonging to a 'trans-global organisation'.

The 56-year-old former builder claims he had fallen on hard times before he agreed to mind and move money linked to George 'The Penguin' Mitchell and his reclusive side kick Robbie Murphy.

But his capture is a window into the secretive dealings of the Mitchell organisation, who have for decades remained one step ahead of the law.

Today, Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about The Penguin, the money man and Ireland's real Godfather of Crime.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

