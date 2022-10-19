Episode 170: The dramatic opening to the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
The court heard how 'The Monk' was 'particularly worked up and edgy' about a picture that had been published in the Sunday World
GERRY 'The Monk' Hutch defiantly pleaded not guilty today as he stood accused of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016 - the killing that sparked Ireland's bloodiest gangland feud.
The trial kicked-off shortly after 11am as the State put its case to the Special Criminal Court.
According to the prosecution, Hutch told State Witness Jonathan Dowdall that he had been 'one of the team that shot David Byrne' when the pair met in a Dublin park in the days after the attack.
The court also heard how 'The Monk' was 'particularly worked up and edgy' about a picture that had been published in the Sunday World.
Hutch stands accused along with Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney, who both deny facilitating the murder by providing vehicles to the gang.
Today, Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the opening day of the much-anticipated trial.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
'six shots' | Kinahan gangster David Byrne suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Regency Hotel attack, court hears
High life | CAB found Kinahan pal living rent-free life of luxury in Dublin mansion
'I was wrong' | Dublin TD Josepha Madigan apologises ‘for offence caused’ by Creeslough tragedy tweet
appalling | Man (21) who fled to Ireland after fatal knife attack in the UK is convicted of murder
'Surveillance' | Gardaí accused of falsely flagging family photos as cases of ‘the worst type of crime’
UPDATED | Regency Hotel gunman said ‘I couldn’t see him’, witness tells Gerry Hutch trial
New look | Coleen Rooney wears €1,300 Balenciaga shirt ahead of Wagatha Christie TV series
CRIME WORLD | Episode 170: The dramatic opening to the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
big blow | Injury list causing headache for Andy Farrell ahead of squad announcement for November Tests
'Angry' | Gráinne Seoige says 'so many women are suffering’ with menopause in new TG4 documentary