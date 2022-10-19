Episode 170: The dramatic opening to the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

The court heard how 'The Monk' was 'particularly worked up and edgy' about a picture that had been published in the Sunday World

Armed gardai outside court as the trial of Gerry Hutch got underway — © RollingNews.ie

GERRY 'The Monk' Hutch defiantly pleaded not guilty today as he stood accused of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016 - the killing that sparked Ireland's bloodiest gangland feud.

The trial kicked-off shortly after 11am as the State put its case to the Special Criminal Court.

According to the prosecution, Hutch told State Witness Jonathan Dowdall that he had been 'one of the team that shot David Byrne' when the pair met in a Dublin park in the days after the attack.

The court also heard how 'The Monk' was 'particularly worked up and edgy' about a picture that had been published in the Sunday World.

Hutch stands accused along with Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney, who both deny facilitating the murder by providing vehicles to the gang.

Today, Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the opening day of the much-anticipated trial.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –